Coronavirus Ireland: Another person has died from Covid-19 as 24 new cases confirmed

A further 24 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), as the worldwide tally approaches 12 million cases.

The HPSC today reported one more Covid-19-related death in Ireland, bringing the death toll here to 1,742.

The total number of cases in Ireland has risen to 25,538 after the 24 new positive results were registered but 17 confirmed cases were denotified by the HSPC.

After a contract tracing app was launched yesterday, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, said that the system could have a significant impact on Ireland's fight against the disease.

"As of 5pm this evening, the Covid Tracker App had approximately 545,000 downloads. This is one more example of the solidarity and collective spirit that has characterised the Irish public’s response to Covid-19 to date," he said.

“The app is an important tool to support our contact tracing systems. It has the potential to reduce the time that people are active in the community with infection, which will have a significant impact on the transmission of the disease.

“The more people who download and use this app, the more effective it will be. It is a further opportunity for us to play our part in the response to Covid-19."

Globally coronavirus cases have crossed 11.71 million, with the death toll now above 538,300.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The United Kingdom's suspected Covid-19 death toll has hit 55,398, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country's status as one of the worst hit in the world.

Italy is suspending all flights from Bangladesh for a week due to a "significant number" of passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to Rome on Monday, the health ministry said.

In America, Florida's greater Miami area became the latest US coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed on Monday as Covid-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the US death toll exceeded 130,000.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, after previously referring to the virus as a 'media tick', tested positive for Covid-19.

The World Health Organization is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a letter to the agency, outlined evidence the virus can spread in tiny airborne particles.

As the United States accelerates the search for a vaccine, tensions have erupted between government scientists and Moderna Inc, one of the leading developers.

Meanwhile, the euro zone economy will drop deeper into recession this year and rebound less steeply in 2021 than previously thought, the European Commission forecast on Tuesday, with France, Italy and Spain struggling the most.

A five-day charge by world stocks fizzled today as caution about renewed lockdowns took hold, though it was not enough to douse China's July hot streak.

