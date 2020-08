Coronavirus Ireland: 93 new cases confirmed, no further deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 93 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and no further deaths.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, and a total of 28,453 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 73 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed cases and 12 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Thirty-four are in Dublin, seven in Kildare, six in Donegal, six in Laois, five in Limerick, five in Wexford and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Louth, Meath. Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Over the past 14 days, 1,535 cases have been notified, giving a 14-day incidence of 32 cases per hundred thousand population.

Of these cases, the median age is 32 with 71pc of cases occurring in people under the age of 45 years. 50pc of cases have been men, 50pc of cases in women.

A total of 116 cases, or 7.6pc, have been in health care workers.

In Dublin, there have been 564, or 37pc of cases, 329, or 21pc, of cases have been in Kildare, 133 or 9pc have been in Tipperary, with 82 or 5pc in Limerick and 44, or 3pc, in Cork. The remaining 383 cases are spread across 20 counties.

There are currently 29 confirmed cases in hospital with five confirmed cases in ICU.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, said: “We continue to see a slow growth of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Reopening of pubs

He added that given the current situation: "We felt we weren't in a position to open pubs at this point."

Pubs had been due to reopen on August 31 but Dr Glynn said: "Our focus has to be getting case numbers down, controlling the spread of the disease."

"We have gone from a smaller problem with big clusters, to an escalation of clusters across the country, in households, in communities. That's precisely what we need to target.

“The most effective action we can take to reduce the transmission rate of this virus is to reduce our number of close contacts."

Dr Glynn said there were 250 clusters in households and the vast majority arose from socialising of all types and not just parties.

"The message we are trying to get out is to cut down household socialising," he added.

Kildare lockdown

Dr Glynn said while the situation has "improved" it hasn't stabilised as Kildare has the highest numbers in 14 and seven days. "At this point it's too early to relax the measures but over the past week, about 10pc of cases have been community transmission."

"We need people to cut down congregation."

Kildare's lockdown would, he added: "Be kept under review."

"There has been a small number of cases today. I sincerely hope we see a small number of cases in Kildare.

"But over the last seven days Kildrae has had more cases per head of population than any other county.

"If we release the measures too early we could see a rebound in the opposite direction."

He added: "If we continue on that road we will see more hospitalisations, more critical care, we are not contemplating a national lockdown as things stand. We hope we don't get back to a situation like that.

"The power to prevent that is in each of our hands. It's about handwashing, maintaining 2m social distance and decreasing the number of social contacts."

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET, said we are reporting over 100 cases a day. In June it was an average of three a day.

"We are now at 10 times that.

“There are 29 in hospital and five in hospital over the past day. Six are in intensive care over the last five days and there is about one admission over five days.

“Very few deaths have been confirmed," he added while confirming that there are 'high case numbers'.

Dr John Cuddihy, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, said outbreaks after social gatherings and in workplaces had become a major issue.

Dr Cuddihy said anywhere people congregate presents a risk. "We have 392 outbreaks active, 282 are related to social gatherings and workplaces. One outbreak in a pub restaurant involving 26 cases leading to 10 more cases.

"Another restaurant had 19 cases of staff and customers and a family outbreak separately, another outbreak involved six outbreaks in a sports club, there was then another social gathering resulting in 19 cases.

"We had seven cases in a retail outlet. There is an essential need for people to phone their doctor and self isolate immediately.

"Many (outbreaks) are linked with each other, a outbreak can start in one house and spread to one or more families through interactions,

"I am taking from this that congregating in groups is a risk factor. No more than six from three households should gather in a house, this measure is crucial due to the outbreaks we are seeing."

The measures of only six people meeting indoors were designed to prevent outbreaks, he added.

Online Editors