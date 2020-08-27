Coronavirus Ireland: 93 new cases and no further deaths

THERE have been 93 new cases of Covid-19 across Ireland and no deaths.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of the new cases.

There has now been a total of 28,453 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

In the past 14 days there have been 32 cases per 100,000 in the population. The median age is 32, 72pc are under 45.

Five cases are in critical care.

7.6pc cases are in healthcare workers.

Of the cases today 52 are men / 41 are women, 70pc are under 45 years of age.

Twelve cases are associated with outbreaks.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET, said we are reporting over 100 cases a day. In June it was an average of three a day and 'we are now at 10 times that'.

“There are 29 in hospital and five in hospital over the past day. Six are in intensive care over the last five days and there is about one admission over five days.

“Very few deaths have been confirmed."

He added there are "high case numbers."

34 cases are in Dublin, seven in Kildare, six in Donegal, six in Laois, five in Limerick, five in Wexford and the remaining 30 are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, and other parts.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said the best action people could take was to “reduce our number of close contacts.”

Online Editors