Coronavirus Ireland: 92 new cases confirmed, no further deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 92 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and no further deaths.

There is now a total of confirmed 26,929 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 1,774 coronavirus related deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 24 are in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 8 in Limerick, six in Carlow, six in Kilkenny, five in Meath, five in Clare, and remaining 14 cases are in Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow.

Twelve cases have been identified as community transmission and 43 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, urged those in Kildare, Laois and Offally to "hold firm".

He said: “We expected that this week the daily figures we report would rise and fall. NPHET is closely monitoring all trends, patterns and changes in the data, including not just case numbers but locations, age groups, and sources of transmission.

“We are asking those in Kildare, Laois and Offaly to hold firm and stay with us in the measures introduced last weekend. As today’s figures show, cases are also occurring in several other counties around the country. This is still about a united, whole of country approach. The only way we can effectively suppress COVID-19 across Ireland in the long term is if we act together to protect each other.

“Living with COVID-19 has undoubtedly been difficult and this pandemic has adversely impacted on people in many different ways. We know that what the public health advice asks you to do can be difficult, but we are asking you to stay the course with it."

Read More

Online Editors