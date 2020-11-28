Coronavirus Ireland: 7 further deaths and 243 new cases confirmed

There have been seven further deaths and an additional 243 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland today.

Today's figures bring the total death toll from the novel coronavirus in Ireland to 2,050 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In total, there have been 71,942 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 254 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU, with 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today, 137 are men while 104 are women, with 71pc of those infected under 45 years of age.

The median age is 32 years old.

In all, 91 of today's cases were confirmed in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 16 in Waterford, 15 in Limerick, while the remaining 77 cases are spread across another 18 counties.

More to follow...

Online Editors