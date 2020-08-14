Coronavirus Ireland: 67 new cases confirmed, no further deaths

Balance of risk: Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn says it is inevitable that some children will contract the virus when they return to school. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

The Department of Health has been notified of 67 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and no further deaths.

There is now a total of 26,995 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 1,774 coronavirus related deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 18 are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, five in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.

Thirty eight are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 16 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said it is "crucial" to keep social contact at a minimum as cases have been increasing across the country.

"We have seen cases rising all across the country this week. We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April," Dr Glynn said.

“We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to 6. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.

“We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups - wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance."

