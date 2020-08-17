Coronavirus Ireland: 56 new cases confirmed, no further deaths

Balance of risk: Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn says it is inevitable that some children will contract the virus when they return to school. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

The Department of Health has been notified of 56 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and no further deaths.

There are now a total of 27,313 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 1,774 coronavirus related deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 26 are in Kildare, 13 in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Thirty-five are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 12 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting this evening to consider further recommendations for government.

