Coronavirus Ireland: 54 new cases confirmed, two further deaths

THERE have been 54 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland and two more deaths.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was today informed two more people in Ireland with Covid-19 have died as there has now been a total of 1,775 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 27,547 confirmed cases of the virus here.

Of those new cases announced today, 24 are men and 29 are women, while 67pc are under 45 years of age.#

There were 27 cases confirmed to be associated with outbreaks, or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Eight cases have been identified as community transmission.

There were 19 cases in Dublin, eight in Kildare, five in Tipperary and the rest of the cases were in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting Chief Medical Officer, at the Department of Health, said: “To save lives and suppress this virus we need everyone to reduce the number of people they meet over the next three weeks.

“A collective effort by households and by employers and organisations can make a huge impact on community transmission, and help to protect our families and communities from Covid-19.

“You can still play sport, go to a restaurant and meet friends, but we are asking you to do this in as safe a way as possible. Specifically focus on two numbers – six and 15.

“Do not have more than six people over to your house and garden, and outside, no more than 15 people should meet up, and even then you should remain socially distanced from one another.”

