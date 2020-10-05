Coronavirus Ireland: 518 new cases and no further deaths - 134 cases in Dublin

There have been 518 new cases and no further deaths confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed in the state to 38,549, while the death toll from the virus stands at 1,810.

There were 134 new cases confirmed in Dublin today, 53 in Cork, 49 in Limerick, 34 in Donegal, 32 in Meath and the remaining 216 cases are spread across 20 counties.

Of the cases notified today; 252 are men and 266 are women; 68pc are under 45 years of age; 30pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 78 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Read More

This comes as government are expected to reject Nphet advice to impose Level 5 restrictions on the entire country and instead impose blanket Level 3 restrictions across all counties.

Cabinet were set to decide on further restrictions in a meeting at 5.30pm this evening.

This would limit all bars and restaurants to just 15 people dining outdoors.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We have seen in recent days a significant and concerning deterioration in the epidemiological situation nationally.

“It is vital that we do everything in our power now to arrest the current trajectory nationally and very substantially suppress the virus back down to a low level of transmission in advance of the winter months.

“Do not become distracted from the core public health messages; wash hands regularly, keep your distance, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded environments, cut your social contacts down to minimum levels, know the symptoms and isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately if you experience them.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Our core priorities have to be protected. We must work together to keep our non-Covid health services open, keep our children in education and protect the lives of the most vulnerable to this disease.

“Solidarity is now more important than ever as we work to once again suppress this virus in our communities.”

Read More

Online Editors