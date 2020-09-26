Coronavirus Ireland: 5 further deaths, 248 new cases confirmed - 104 in Dublin, 37 in Donegal

There have been five further deaths and 248 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.

104 of these new cases were in Dublin and 37 were confirmed in Donegal.

Both counties have been moved to Level 3 of the Government's Plan for Living with Covid-19 for three weeks due to the increased incidence of the disease in the counties.

This brings the number of confirmed cases in the Republic to 34,560, while the virus death toll stands at 1,802.

Of today's cases, 132 are men and 115 are women, with 67pc under 45 years of age.

A total of 36 cases have been identified as community transmission while 36pc of cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

As well as the 104 in Dublin and 37 in Donegal, 36 cases were confirmed in Cork, eight in Kildare, eight in Westmeath, six in Kilkenny, six in Laois, six in Offaly, five in Longford, five in Monaghan, five in Wexford, and the remaining 22 cases are in 11 other counties.

