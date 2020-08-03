Coronavirus Ireland: 46 new cases confirmed but no further deaths reported

There have been 46 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the past 24 hours.

New data shows there were no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, from the Department of Health, said; “The vast majority of young people in Ireland have followed public health advice and have made very significant sacrifices to protect themselves and others.

"People of all ages will occasionally slip up as they learn to live safely with this virus. Weshould not seek to attribute blame, but rather continue to encourage one another to build on and sustain the great efforts that we have all made to date.

“We continue to urge everyone to observe the safe behaviours that we recommend such as physical distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.

“NPHET continues to monitor the evolving situation very closely and will meet tomorrow.”

As of midnight on Sunday, the HPSC has been notified of 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,208 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 15 are located in Kildare, eight in Laois, seven in Clare,five in Offaly and the remaining 11 are spread across nine other counties.

27 are men, 19 are women, 85pc are under 45 years of age, 32 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Five cases have been identified as community transmission.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Online Editors