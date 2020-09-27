Coronavirus Ireland: 430 new cases and no further deaths as four counties considered for further restrictions

There have been no further deaths and 430 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the state today.

212 of these new cases were in Dublin and 23 were confirmed in Donegal.

This brings the number of confirmed cases in the Republic to 34,990, while the virus death toll stands at 1,802.

Read More

Dublin accounted for nearly half of all new cases with 212 confirmed in the capital, while Cork had the most with 54. Donegal and Galway had 23 each, while there were 16 in Louth, 15 in Monaghan, 12 in Clare, 12 in Meath, nine in Cavan, eight in Roscommon, seven in Wicklow, six in Limerick, five in Kildare, five in Tipperary with the remaining 23 cases in nine counties.

Of the 430 new cases reported today, 222 are men and 208 are women, with 72pc of them occurring in people under 45 years of age.

40pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 59 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As we start into this new week, I am asking every household across the country to sit together this evening and make a plan to reduce the number of people you meet this week.

“We have absolutely no room for complacency. If every person, family, workplace and organisation does not play their part the situation will continue to deteriorate.

“For people who live in Donegal and Dublin remember Government advice is to work from home unless it is essential to attend in person. For people living in these and all other counties, assume that Covid-19 is circulating in your community and act accordingly.”

Earlier today, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed there are currently four counties being monitored closely as their incidence rates continue to rise.

Cork, Galway, Louth and Wicklow are all under consideration for further restrictions as case numbers rise, but Minister Donnelly told RTÉ that no immediate action was required.

"There are four counties which I think are being looked at very carefully, they are Cork, Galway, Louth and my own county of Wicklow," he said.

"But right now, there are no plans for Nphet to meet earlier, to make any recommendations to the Government at this time.

"They meet every Thursday, that may change, but right now they have no plans to meet.

"What happens in each case is the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) look at a wide variety of measures,” he said.

Mr Donnelly urged people to reduce their contacts in a bid to push down the reproduction ‘R’ number, which refers to the number of people that one infected person will pass on the virus to on average.

“When it is above 1, the virus is growing, when it is below 1, the virus is shrinking and we need to get the R number below 1. Right now, it’s about 1.5, 1.6 and what the public health doctors are saying to us is, 'think about all the people you were planning on meeting over the next week or two and half that number.'

"If we all do that, it’s not always possible, but if we do that, if we all reduce our contacts, then we will get this R number down and we will push this virus back.

“What everybody wants is to get every part of this country back down to Level 1 as quickly as possible and keep everybody there. The whole point of the roadmap is to target the virus where we know it spreads in order to keep the country open, to keep the schools open, protect the health services, protect jobs,” he said in an interview today on This Week on RTÉ One.

In relation to a shortage of hospital beds as the health services gear up for an increase in admissions this winter, he said that the HSE is negotiating with each private hospital, instead of the previous joint agreement that was in place.

“We are looking for surge capacity, if a wave happens,” he said.

In addition, the health sector is looking for additional capacity to treat public patients in the private hospitals, to tackle waiting lists.

Separately, he revealed that about half of the expected flu vaccine stocks have now arrived.

“There was a batch of vaccines for which there was a two week delay.”

Mr Donnelly said 2m vaccines will be provided for free to the groups who have been identified as at-risk groups. This year, for the first time the under-12s will be included for free, and they will receive a nasal spray rather than an injection.

Read More

Online Editors