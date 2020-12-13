Coronavirus Ireland: 429 new cases and one further death confirmed as stark warning comes to reduce social contacts

There have been one further death and 429 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

There has been a total of 2,124 COVID-19 related deaths and 76,185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 198 are men and 230 are women.

A total of 66pc are under 45 years of age while the median age is 34 years old.

Out of today's cases, 122 are in Dublin, 46 in Donegal, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Laois, 20 in Cork and the remaining 189 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 193 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said: “Today, I am concerned that we are seeing the incidence of COVID-19 rising again. 429 is a large number of cases by the standard of recent weeks and the five day moving average has now increased above 300 per day.

“Our efforts in Level 5 in recent weeks brought the 14-day incidence rate down to 78 per 100,000 population, put us in a position of having the lowest disease incidence in Europe and ultimately protected many people and saved many lives.

“Take today’s figures as a sign that we all must now reduce our social contacts, limit our interactions with those outside our households, weigh the risks of what socialising we are planning over the next two weeks, so that we can all have as safe a Christmas as possible.”

Elsewhere, there were four more deaths and 483 new cases of Covid-19 announced by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.

It brings to 58,126 the total number of cases that have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland. 1,124 people have so far died, according to the Department's figures.

