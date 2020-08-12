Coronavirus Ireland: 40 new cases confirmed, one more death

The Department of Health has been notified of 40 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and one more death.

There are now a total of confirmed 26,838 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 1,774 coronavirus related deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 12 are in Dublin, 11 in Kildare, 7 in Offaly, and the rest of the cases are in Clare, Donegal, Limerick, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wicklow.

Nineteen are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed cases and 13 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Over the past 14 days, 898 cases have been notified giving a 14 day instance of 18.9 per hundred thousand.

Of the cases, 328 are in Kildare, 150 in Dublin, 105 in Offally, 70 in Laois, 40 in Limerick, 32 in Clare, and 132 cases are spread across the remaining counties.

The median age is 33 years with 73 pc of cases occurring in people under the age of 45.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said public health offices "remain concerned" about the rise in cases.

He said: “When NPHET tracks and analyses COVID-19’s progression in Ireland, we take into account much more than daily figures. Although today’s number is positive relative to what we saw last weekend, we remain concerned about both the number of cases that are being reported and their distribution across the country.

"The five day average for reported cases nationally is now at 75 per day. Even when we exclude Kildare, Laois and Offaly from this, it remains significantly elevated for the rest of the country at 31 per day - it is worth recalling that in late June, the five day average for cases reported was less than 10. In light of this, I ask people to continue to hold firm and continue to closely follow public health advice.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “Due to the nature of how this virus spreads, there can be a delay between when it seeds and when we see it emerge in our communities. For this reason, we work in 14 day and five day average periods in order to ensure that we are seeing the full picture of how the disease is behaving in Ireland. While today’s figures are relatively low in the context of this particular week, it is important that we remember that this is a long game.

“We know that COVID-19 transmits when people come into close contact with one another. When we ask you to follow public health measures and adhere to public health advice, it is with the sole aim of limiting this disease’s opportunity to spread through this close contact. It’s important that everyone in Ireland knows the things they can do in their own communities to help.”

