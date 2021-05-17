Coronavirus Ireland: 360 more cases and no new deaths confirmed

There were 360 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

These figures were shared on the Department of Health’s Twitter feed, and there was no mention of any additional deaths.

On Saturday, the department stated it would not be releasing daily figures due to the “current disruption of the HSE IT systems” but would publish backdated figures when possible.

The department also said that there are currently 110 patients being treated for the Covid-19 in hospital, with 42 of them in the intensive care unit.

Read More

They noted that: “daily case numbers may change due to future data validation”.

Over two millions vaccine doses have been administered in the State as of last weekend, with more than 40pc of the adult population of Ireland receiving at least one dose, HSE Chief Paul Reid said.

Yesterday, HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said people in their 40s can expect to begin receiving a vaccine by the end of this month.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week radio programme, he said in relation to vaccinations in this age group: “We expect that to progress in larger numbers in that decade than before.”

He said that they would expect to start vaccinating people in their forties at the end of this month and throughout June.

Meanwhile, in relation to potential disruption to services over the coming days due to the ransomware attack, he said: “Anybody who has any doubts or any concerns, I urge them to look up the HSE website where there is national and local hospital specific information.”

He added: “We are planning at this stage on focusing on urgent, emergency and time critical care and we are cancelling all care not related to that on a hospital by hospital basis.”