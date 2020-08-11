Coronavirus Ireland: 35 new cases confirmed, one more death

Dr Ronan Glynn warned Ireland was seeing people much closer together on the streets (Niall Carson/PA)

The Department of Health has been notified of 35 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and one more death.

There is now a total of 26,801 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 1,773 coronavirus related deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 24 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, and five cases have been identified as community transmission.

Read More

Six cases have been recorded in Carlow, five in Clare, and the remaining 24 of the cases are in Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "The number of confirmed cases notified to us daily is likely to rise and fall this week. It is important to look at the wider trends we see in this disease in Ireland for context, and not simply one day’s figures in isolation.

"It will be next week before we see if measures introduced last weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have had the desired effect in suppressing COVID-19 in these areas and minimising community transmission.”

"We must remember that our focus as a society is on three national priorities - protecting public health and the most vulnerable, the resumption of non-Covid health services and the reopening of our schools. Every time you choose to avoid a crowd, keep 2m distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering and use the COVID Tracker App, you are making a vital contribution to this shared national effort.”

Read More

Online Editors