Coronavirus Ireland: 34 further deaths and 473 new cases confirmed

There have been 34 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 473 new cases of the virus confirmed by Nphet this evening.

Of the deaths reported today, three occurred in April, four occurred in March, 19 occurred in February, five occurred in January, and three occurred in December or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 33 - 96 years.

This takes the number of people that have died with the virus in Ireland to 4,769, while the total case count has risen to 240,192.

There have been 229 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 21 in Mayo, 19 in Meath, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 142 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Leitrim and Carlow recorded no new cases in the past 24 hours.

A further 13 counties recorded less than 10 new cases today.

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 144.9

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Anyone exposed to Covid-19 over the Easter weekend will now be at their most infectious - please isolate and contact your GP to arrange a test if you have any symptoms of Covid-19."

As of 2pm today, there were 212 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, of which 53 are in ICU. There were 17 admissions to hospitals of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and 17 discharges.

Over one million vaccine doses have been administered in the State, health officials confirmed yesterday, with over 700,000 people receiving at least one dose and 290,000 people are fully vaccinated.

Of the cases notified today; 224 are men and 247 are women; 76pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29 years old.

Independent.ie today revealed that over 6,000 people flew into Ireland from countries that public health experts advised the Government put on the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Official passenger figures show 6,243 arrivals from the USA and the 16 EU member states, including France, Germany and Italy between March 29 and April 4.

The Expert Travel Advisory Group advised Government to put these countries along with 26 non-EU countries on the hotel quarantine list at the start of last week due to concerns over new variants and high infection rates.

26 non-EU countries were placed on the list but the USA and 16 EU countries were not.

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland

