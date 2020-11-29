Coronavirus Ireland: 299 new cases and two further deaths confirmed

There have been two further deaths from Covid-19 and 299 new cases of the virus confirmed in Ireland today.

In total, there have been a total of 2,052 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to date, while there have been 72,241 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of 2pm today 257 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU, with seven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today, 158 are men while 141 are women. The median age is 34 years old, with 67pc cases occurring in people under 45 years of age.

Dublin once again have the most amount of new cases with 94, while there are 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth, 13 in Limerick, with the remaining 110 cases spread across 20 other counties.

Ireland's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population continues to stay below one hundred at 92.3, a slight reduction from yesterday's figure of 93.7.

Donegal has the highest incidence rate at 219.9 cases per 100,000 while Louth (184.7) and Limerick (166.8) are the only other counties to have an incidence rate above 150.

Leitrim (21.8), Wexford (28) and Galway (44.6) are the counties with the three lowest incidence rates per 100,000.

Meanwhile, Dublin sits at 104.3 while Cork is below the national average at 73.9.

