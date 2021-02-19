Coronavirus Ireland: 28 further deaths and 763 new cases confirmed

There have been 28 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 763 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

Of the deaths today, 27 of them occurred in February, with the median age being 79 years while the age range was 32-97 years.

There has now been a total of 4,109 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 213,400** confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 370 are men and 388 are women, while 72pc are under 45 years of age. The median age is 30 years old.

Nationally, 251 cases were in Dublin, 84 in Galway, 57 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 42 in Waterford and the remaining 282 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 754 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 16, 293,752 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Ireland. 187,893 people have received their first doses, and 105,859 people have received their second doses.

Speaking today, Dr. Ronan Glynn, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said; “The past year has been very difficult for people and we still have a way to go. Incidence remains very high and we cannot drop our guard.”

“But better days are in sight,” he said. “People continue to respond to public health advice and act in solidarity with one another.”

"We now have three very safe and effective vaccines being rolled out and supply should increase very substantially over the coming weeks.”

One in three household contacts are now testing positive for Covid-19, which is due to the B117 UK variant, which now accounts for 90pc of all new cases, Dr Glynn said.

“This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP.”

Dr Glynn also said last night that Nphet’s largest “lever” in terms of preventing the spread of the virus remains the public and their efforts to keep community cases down.

Chair of Nphet’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan said that people should be encouraged that the reproduction number remains so low, and urged the public to continue to avoid mixing.

“If we can keep the reproduction number between 0.7 to 0.9 over the coming weeks… we’d expect to see 400 to 500 cases by the start of March,” he said.

He added that it appears the country has moved past the peak of deaths, although it’s important to keep in mind there might be a backlog of deaths.

Meanwhile, over the last two weeks 37 children under the age of 12 have been hospitalised as a result of Covid-19. None of the patients were admitted to the ICU though, with the youngest age group to have someone in the ICU being in the 24-34 age group.

The age group with the largest number of hospitalisations from Covid-19 since March 2020 is those over the age of 65, with 6,635 people admitted to hospital.

