Coronavirus Ireland: 253 new cases including 116 in Dublin and three further deaths

There have been a further three deaths and 253 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 1,792 deaths associated with the virus and 32,271 cases in the country.

Of the cases notified today, 143 are men and 108 are women.

71pc are under 45 years of age, 45pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 61 cases have been identified as community transmission.

There have been 116 new cases in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 14 in Cork, 14 in Galway, 13 in Donegal, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Louth, 9 in Mayo, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow and the remaining 30 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

Significant concerns have been raised about the spread of the virus in the capital.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended for Dublin to enter Level 3 and the Government is expected to put the county into lockdown tonight.

