Coronavirus Ireland: 25 further deaths and 566 new cases confirmed

There have been 25 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 566 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This takes the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland to 4,357, while the total case count in the State has now risen to 221,189.

Earlier today Nphet revealed that public health teams were dealing with 13 open outbreaks in third level institutions as it was confirmed that outbreaks in colleges are leading to wider community outbreaks.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said a significant number of clusters in the community are associated with students who attend third level in the west and midwest are under investigation.

“There were three newly notified outbreaks associated with third-level institutions and students and 13 open outbreaks associated with these settings,” Dr Glynn said.

It was confirmed today that Ireland missed its target of 100,000 vaccinations for last week and that it would also fall short of this week’s target due to a supply issue with Astrazeneca’s vaccine.

The HSE confirmed that the shortfall will not affect the month’s overall vaccination target with further supplies to be added to shipments in the coming weeks to compensate for the shortfall.

