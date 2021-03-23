Coronavirus Ireland: 24 more deaths and 371 new cases confirmed 

There has been 24 further death due to Covid-19 and 371 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

12 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 2 in January. The median age of those who died was 82 years, and the age range was 49 to 100 years.

There has been a total of 4,610 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There is now also a total of 231,484 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 183 are men and 187 are women, while 75pc are under 45 years of age. The median age is 30 years old.

Nationally, 151 cases were in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway, 21 in Meath, and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 8am today, 357 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. There have also been 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Up to 35pc of contacts within a household will become infected when the virus gets into a house, with Prof Nolan saying, “when the infection gets into a household, the attack rates are very high”.

There has been a significant decrease in the incidence of the disease in people ages 19-24 but an increase in those aged 0-4, Philip Nolan said.

“We do know where the majority of transmission is occurring,” Prof Nolan said, adding that 60pc of new cases are confirmed close contacts of positive cases.

