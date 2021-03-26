Coronavirus Ireland: 20 more deaths and 584 new cases are confirmed

There have been 20 further deaths due to Covid-19 and 584 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March, three in February and six in January, with the median ages of those who died being 73 years respectively. The age range was 57-91 years.

There has been a total of 4,651 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 233,327 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 297 are men and 286 are women, while 72pc are under 45 years of age. The median age is 34 years old

Nationally, 222 cases were in Dublin, 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 317 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 23, 709,348 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, with 515,800 people having received their first dose, and 193,548 people having received their second dose.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said that: “The vast majority of people are making a huge sacrifice and missing time with loved ones in order for us to stay on course with the public health guidance.”

“However, we know that in the week ending March 14, approximately one-in-ten people visited another household for social reasons, with most of these visits involving time spent indoors. While this clearly demonstrates that the vast majority of people are sticking with the public health guidance, it does represent a significant change versus January when just one in 20 people were visiting other homes for social reasons.”

"Please continue to stick with the public heath advice and avoid visiting other homes at this time – do not give this virus the opportunities it is seeking to spread.”

There has been a 40-50pc increase in cases in young children since February, but Professor Philip Nolan said just a fraction was linked to schools.

“I know it is a controversial thing for me to say, but simply because things are happening at the same time – because they are happening concurrently – does not imply a direct cause-and-effect relationship.”

Mr Nolan warned the current spread of the virus was either static or “potentially disimproving”. The situation remains volatile and one of “high risk”, he added.

The HSE just received 9,600 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine last week, the lowest delivery to date. This lined up with the temporary pause of the vaccine while it was being investigated by the European Medical Agency.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it is expected that around 1 million vaccines will arrive here next month. Around 10,000 vaccinators have been trained to administer the vaccines, he said.

To help increase testing, five new walk-in Covid-19 test centres opened in areas of high transmission.

The walk-in test centres will be based in Tallaght Stadium, Irishtown Stadium, Blanchardstown Centre, the Primary Care Centre in Grangegorman and in Spollens car park in Tullamore, County Offaly.

Speaking about it yesterday, Dr Miriam Owens, Director of Public Health at the HSE, said: “Today sees the opening of new walk-in test centres in areas of high transmission to enable increased ease of access to testing facilities for people who don’t have symptoms.”

"If you do experience symptoms, I would encourage you to contact your GP to arrange a test as soon as possible. Together we can break the chains of transmission of this infection, by washing our hands, keeping a safe distance and by avoiding all non-essential activity where you are mixing with others.”

