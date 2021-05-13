Coronavirus Ireland: 1,922,913 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland

A total of 1,922,913 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have now been administered in Ireland.

This is as of May 11, with the administration of two million vaccines expected to be hit this week.

1,408,105 people have received their first dose and 514,808 people have received their second dose.

No further deaths and 456 more Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This brings the total number of cases in the State to 254,450 and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,937.

Of the cases reported today 233 are men and 223 are women, 81pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 27 years old.

A total of 189 cases are in Dublin, 52 in Cork, 49 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 17 in Galway and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Kildare remains the worst-hit county for cases with a 14-day incidence rate of 253.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The national 14-day incidence rate is 129.3 cases per 100,000 population- slightly down from yesterdays 129.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Hospitalisations and ICU figures are slightly up with 111 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 36 in ICU as of 8am today.

Yesterday's figures saw 109 people in hospital and 34 in ICU.

There were 11 additional hospitalisations for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is encouraging vaccinated people "to safely resume" their lives.

“Our key objective remains to follow the public health advice in our daily activities as we continue to chart our way through this pandemic," he said.

“I would encourage people who have been vaccinated, to safely resume your lives, mindful of the guidelines.

"For those awaiting vaccination, the many choices we make to stick with the public health advice will keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”