Coronavirus Ireland: 190 new cases confirmed, one further death

Balance of risk: Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn says it is inevitable that some children will contract the virus when they return to school. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

The Department of Health has been notified of 190 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and one further death.

There are now a total of 27,499 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 1,775 coronavirus related deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 48 in Kildare, 46 in Dublin, 38 in Tipperary, 20 in Limerick, seven in Clare and the rest of the 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Seventy-five are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 14 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:“As we learn to live with this disease, we need to strike a balance between enjoying our lives and behaving responsibly. By reducing our social contacts and following the public health advice we can suppress this virus.

“To keep our shops, hotels, restaurants and sporting activities open, we need every household to play it’s part and every workplace and organisation to provide a safe environment so that we can protect our loved ones, safeguard the most vulnerable, protect our health services and ensure children get back to school in the coming weeks.”

It comes after Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Dr Glynn and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced new measures to halt the resurgence of Covid-19 this evening.

The new restrictions mean people over 70 are asked to limit their interactions to a small network for short periods.

All businesses should facilitate remote working, and visits to homes should be limited to six people and involve no more than three households while outdoor gatherings are now limited to 15 people.

The restrictions come into effect immediately and will remain in place until September 13.

Read More

Online Editors