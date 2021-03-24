Coronavirus Ireland: 18 more deaths and 683 new cases confirmed

There have been 18 further deaths due to Covid-19 and 683 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

Of the deaths reported today, 6 occurred in March, 7 in February and 5 in January. There has been a total of 4,628 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 232,164 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 324 are men and 359 are women, with 75pc being under 45 years of age. The median age is 32 years old.

Nationally, there were 308 cases in Dublin, 68 in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 193 cases were spread across 21 other counties.

As of 8am today, 329 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. There have also been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 21, 680,015 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, with 495,824 people having received their first dose and 184,191 people having received their second dose.

Up to 35pc of contacts within a household will become infected when the virus gets into a house, with Professor Philip Nolan saying, “when the infection gets into a household, the attack rates are very high”.

There has been a significant decrease in the incidence of the disease in people ages 19-24 but an increase in those aged 0-4, Philip Nolan said.

“We do know where the majority of transmission is occurring,” Prof Nolan said, adding that 60pc of new cases are confirmed close contacts of positive cases.

“Looking at ensuring that our children go back to school. In terms of the children in second level that are due to go back after Easter, and also looking at more outdoor activity.

“I hope we will be able to discuss with Nphet, and the public health team a way of doing that safely.”

To help increase testing, five new walk-in Covid-19 test centres are to be opened in areas of high transmission tomorrow.

The walk-in test centres will be based in Tallaght Stadium, Irishtown Stadium, Blanchardstown Centre, the Primary Care Centre in Grangegorman and in Spollens car park in Tullamore, County Offaly.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this is part of a “strategic approach” to tackle the spread of the virus.

“Rapid testing may come in to play as a strategic approach in areas of high incidence in localised areas,” he said.

“That’s something that the Minister for Health is working on with Nphet in terms of adding a more localised response to areas of high outbreak in terms of the application of antigen testing.”

