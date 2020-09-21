Coronavirus Ireland: 188 new cases, 76 in Dublin as Nphet reiterates calls to reduce social contacts

Warning: Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn says we need to take action now. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A further 188 cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed by the Department of Health, with no new deaths.

Of the cases 76 are located in the Dublin area.

There were also 25 cases in Cork, 21 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Galway, 7 in Roscommon and 7 in Waterford, with the remaining 23 cases spread across 12 counties.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn reiterated calls to reduce social contacts as the surge in cases continue.

“The spirit of the response to COVID-19 since the outset of this pandemic has been solidarity and cooperation. While this pandemic is a uniquely challenging time for everyone, we can and will support one another in getting through this," he said.

“Encourage your family and friends to heed the public health advice. Now more than ever, we need to work collectively. Our individual actions count on a population level.

“Every one of us doing our bit in our daily lives - halving our social contacts, working from home, keeping our distance, wearing a face covering, washing our hands - matters a great deal. These small, positive steps taken together amount to our best and strongest defence against the virus," he added.

Earlier today the Government raised concern about the spread of Covid-19 in eight counties other than Dublin which is currently under enhanced restrictions.

Donegal, Leitrim, Limerick, Louth, Kildare, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow were all highlighted by senior official Liz Canavan as she warned that people have to double their efforts to halt the spread of the virus.

She said that Dublin was moved to Level 3 of the Government's 'Living with Covid' plan last week due to the deteriorating situation there and fears cases could rise to 1,000 new infections a day in a month's time with 50pc to 60pc in the capital.

The national incidence rate has crept up from 50 to 71 per 100,000 in the last seven days, while there are currently 90 people in hospitals with the virus and 16 in intensive care units.

Read More

Online Editors