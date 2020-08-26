Coronavirus Ireland: 164 new cases confirmed, no further deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 164 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and no further deaths.

There is now a total of 28,363 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, and 1,777 coronavirus related deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 93 are in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Cork, 8 in Carlow, six in Waterford, six in Offaly and the remaining 10 cases are in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth and Roscommon.

Eighty are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, 21 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have seen a significant number of cases in Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Carlow over the past number of days. I would urge people everywhere to follow the public health advice and reduce mixing of households where at all possible.

"As we head into Autumn when people are more likely to have cold or ‘flu-like symptoms please do not adopt a wait and see approach. The greatest protection you can give your family and friends is to isolate as soon as you have any symptoms and contact your GP by phone. Remember, there should be no charge for either a consultation with your GP nor for a COVID-19 test should you require one."

