Coronavirus Ireland: 15 further deaths and 401 more cases confirmed

There have been 15 further deaths and 401 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

Of the deaths notified today, two occurred in April, three in March, six in February and four in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 56-90 years.

There has been a total of 4,856 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 244,695 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 217 are men and 181 are women, while 73pc are under 45 years of age. The median age is 31 years old.

Nationally, there were 182 cases in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 31 in Donegal, 23 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 182 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. There were also 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 19, 1,219,487 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, with 863,958 people having received their first dose and 355,529 people having received their second dose.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government was still aiming to vaccinate 80pc of the population by July 1. This comes after the number of AstraZeneca vaccines to be delivered was cut from 45,000 to just 9,000.

In addition, a possible link to very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets has been found with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reached the conclusion of its assessment yesterday.

It said a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information for the vaccine – but noted the overall benefits of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen in preventing the virus outweigh the risks of side effects.

The EMA’s scientific committee (PRAC) also concluded that these events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine.

Ireland is due to receive over 600,000 doses of the one shot vaccine before the end of June.

In reaching its conclusion, the committee took into consideration all currently available evidence including eight reports from the United States of serious cases of unusual blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets, one of which had a fatal outcome.

As of April 13, over seven million people had received Janssen’s vaccine in the United States.

All cases occurred in people under 60 years of age within three weeks after vaccination, the majority in women. Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed.

PRAC noted that the blood clots occurred mostly at unusual sites such as in veins in the brain (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, CVST) and the abdomen (splanchnic vein thrombosis) and in arteries, together with low levels of blood platelets and sometimes bleeding.

The cases reviewed were very similar to the cases that occurred with the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, Vaxzevria.

It said healthcare professionals and people who will receive the vaccine should be aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets occurring within three weeks of vaccination.

The EMA said the reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects.

The EMA said it will continue to monitor the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness and provide the public with the latest information.

