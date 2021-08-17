Coronavirus Ireland: 1,496 further Covid-19 cases confirmed as incidence rate highest since January

A further 1,496 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health today.

Hospitalisations continue to rise as 248 coronavirus patients are in hospital and 54 are in ICU.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned the country that the incidence rate is “continuing to increase” as it’s the highest it has been since the end of January.

The national 14-day incidence is 493 cases per 100,000 population. Dr Holohan added: “[This is] the highest it’s been since January 31, and incidence of disease is continuing to rise steadily in nearly all age groups and in 21 out of 26 counties.

"Last Tuesday, we were seeing an average of three people with Covid-19 admitted to ICU per day, today, that figure has doubled to six people with Covid-19 admitted to ICU per day.

“If we didn’t have vaccination our current 14-day incidence would be approximately 1,000 per 100,000 and we would be seeing up to 50 people admitted to hospital for every 1,000 cases reported.

"Instead, we are seeing about 20 people admitted to hospital for every thousand cases reported.

“We have an opportunity over the next few weeks to break the chains of transmission by continuing to follow the public health advice that is second nature to most of us at this stage.

"If you have any symptoms that indicate that you may have Covid-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose - isolate and get a test immediately.

"Make plans to socialise safely and risk assess as you go, meet up with others outdoors, if possible, try to meet up in small groups and avoid crowds. If you do not feel safe, then leave. “Ensure to attend for your Covid-19 vaccine when it is your turn to do so, particularly for your second dose.”

