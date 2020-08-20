Coronavirus Ireland: 136 new cases reported, one further death

A total of 136 new cases of Covid-19 and one new death have been reported in Ireland today.

Of these cases notified today, 54 were men and 81 were women.

A total of 51 of the cases were in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 12 in Kilkenny, 11 in Tipperary, 7 in Cork, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Meath and the remaining cases spread across nine other counties.

Read More

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said tonight: "The core message from the National Public Health Emergency team this week is to limit your social networks.

"Stick to a limit of six people from no more than three households indoors and 15 people outdoors.

"Risk assess your environment and do not stay if it doesn't feel safe."

Meanwhile, the HSE has this evening published the results of a study looking at how many people had Covid-19 antibodies which are an indication of past infection.

The study reported a prevalence of infection of 0.6pc in Sligo and 3.1pc in Dublin. Based on these results, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) estimated a national prevalence rate of 1.7pc.

A representative sample of 1,733 people aged 12 to 69 in Sligo and Dublin participated in the study in June and July.

Of the 1,733 samples tested, 33 tested positive for antibodies, with some 28 of these cases in Dublin and five in Sligo.

Of those who were found to have antibodies, 73pc had symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell. One third of all those who were found to have antibodies reported loss of sense of smell and or taste.

Read More

Online Editors