Coronavirus Ireland: 13 further deaths and 604 new cases confirmed

There have been 13 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 604 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

This brings the number of people in Ireland that have died with Covid-19 to 4,666, while the case count within the State has risen to 234,541.

Of the deaths reported today, 12 occurred in March, with one still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 77 years. The age range was 51-93.

Of the cases notified today:

299 are men / 298 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 27 years old

224 in Dublin, 45 in Donegal, 36 in Kildare, 34 in Limerick, 26 in Tipperary and the remaining 239 cases are spread across 20 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 322 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 66 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

760,168 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered as of Thursday, March 25, 548,945 first doses and 211,223 second shots. 27,490 shots were given on Thursday, HSE data shows.

Earlier today, Minister Simon Coveney said that Government will give consideration to relaxing the 5km travel limit and will examine the possibility of resuming some outdoor activities.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to announce what restrictions will be altered on Tuesday after Cabinet sign off on the latest plans.

Minister Coveney said both Nphet and Government are aware that “people need room to breathe” and acknowledged how tough the year has been while living under the highest level of restrictions.

Online Editors