Coronavirus Ireland: 127 new cases, no further deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 127 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and no further deaths.

There is now a total of 28,578 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, and 1,777 coronavirus related deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 52 are in Dublin, 13 in Monaghan, 9 in Tipperary, 8 in Meath, 8 in Wexford, 8 in Roscommon and the remaining 29 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Sixty-six are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 8 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Read More

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, said: “While the number of people in critical care remains stable we have seen an additional 8 people hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

“If cases continue to rise we will see an inevitable increase in the number of people hospitalised. We all have a role to play in preventing that from happening.

“This weekend it is vital that people play their part by decreasing social contacts. Do not drop your guard just because you are meeting people close to you. Remember that just because somebody looks and feels well, that does not mean they are Covid free.”

Read More

Online Editors