Coronavirus Ireland: 11 further deaths and 390 more cases confirmed

There have been 11 further deaths and 390 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 244,297 and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,847.

Of the deaths notified today, four occurred in April, two in March, four in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 50-93 years.

Of the cases notified today 215 are men and 174 are women with 67pc being under 45 years of age. The median age of cases reported today is 34 years old 172 are in Dublin, 42 in Kildare, 21 in Meath, 20 in Tipperary, 18 in Donegal and the remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 179 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. There were 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 18, 1,208,459 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total 855,512 people have received their first dose and 352,947 people have received their second dose.

This comes as a possible link to very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets has been found with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reached the conclusion of its assessment today.

It said a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information for the vaccine – but noted the overall benefits of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen in preventing the virus outweigh the risks of side effects.

Its scientific committee PRAC also concluded that these events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine.

Ireland is due to receive over 600,000 doses of the one shot vaccine before the end of June.

In reaching its conclusion, the Committee took into consideration all currently available evidence including eight reports from the United States of serious cases of unusual blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets, one of which had a fatal outcome.

As of 13 April 2021, over 7 million people had received Janssen’s vaccine in the United States.

All cases occurred in people under 60 years of age within three weeks after vaccination, the majority in women. Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed.

PRAC noted that the blood clots occurred mostly at unusual sites such as in veins in the brain (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, CVST) and the abdomen (splanchnic vein thrombosis) and in arteries, together with low levels of blood platelets and sometimes bleeding.

The cases reviewed were very similar to the cases that occurred with the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, Vaxzevria.

It said healthcare professionals and people who will receive the vaccine should be aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets occurring within three weeks of vaccination.

The EMA said the reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects.

The EMA said it will continue to monitor the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness and provide the public with the latest information.

