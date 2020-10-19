Coronavirus Ireland: 1,031 new Covid-19 cases confirmed with no additional deaths

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, was among the Nphet members to brief political leaders over the weekend.

Some 1,031 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by The Department of Health today with no further deaths from the virus.

There have now been a total of 1,852 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland and a total of 50,993 confirmed cases.

As of 2pm today, 298 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you have symptoms of Covid-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

“If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days.”

