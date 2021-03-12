Coronavirus Ireland: 10 further deaths and 646 more cases confirmed

There have been 10 further deaths and 646 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

4 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February, 1 in January and 4 are under investigation.

This brings the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,518 and the total number of cases in the state so far to 225,820.

The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 - 83 years.

This comes as public health officials are pleading with the public to “pull back” in an effort to keep the virus suppressed as they are beginning to see “early, worrying signs that they have seen before”.

There are signs that people are mixing more than they were a few weeks ago, according to Professor Philip Nolan, modelling expert with Nphet.

He issued a plea to the public to not squander “52 weeks of sacrifice” by letting their guard down too early.

Read More

“In 10 weeks’ time we will be in a different place, and 10 weeks further down the line we’ll be in a much different place but I worry that we will squander the sacrifice of thousands of people over the last 52 weeks if we rush to do things too quickly in the next 10-20 weeks,” he said on RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland.

“It’s not that nothing can happen until everyone is vaccinated, that’s not true. There was the step forward yesterday in increasing the visits to long term residential care homes.

"So, I think the way to think about it is, as more people are vaccinated; there is more we can do within the vaccination programme. Some things we are going to have to wait to do until we have population-wide protection”.

Prof Nolan acknowledged that there is slippage in people adhering to public health guidance as “we get tired and lonely” during a prolonged period of restrictions.

At yesterday's Nphet briefing, Prof Nolan said "we are sailing very close to the winds" as up until now "we have had a steady increase at around 2pc today" however, in the last couple of days that has stabilised and there hasn’t been reductions.

Read More

Online Editors