Coronavirus Ireland: 10 further deaths and 617 new cases confirmed

There have been 10 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 617 new cases confirmed this evening.

This takes the number of people that have died with the virus in Ireland to 4,866, while the total case count has risen to 245,310.

There were 179 Covid-19 patients in hospital this afternoon, of which 48 are in ICU.

Seven of these deaths occurred in April and one each in March, February and January.

Read More

The median age of those that died was 82 years and the age range was 62-104 years.

There were 236 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 84 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare, 34 in Tipperary, 30 in Offaly with 196 more cases spread across 20 other counties.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now 118 cases per 100,000 people.

Latest vaccine data shows that 878,823 people had received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine by Tuesday, April 20, with 362,142 people fully vaccinated.

Ireland will vaccinate more people next week than in any week previous, HSE Chief Paul Reid said at a media briefing today.

“It will be the largest number to date, definitely over 150,000 doses.

“Everything has never gone our way. There hasn't been a week in which everything went our way,” Mr Reid said, adding that the final number will depend on advice from NIAC regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and delivery figures.

Dr Tony Holohan chaired the bi-weekly meeting and said Ireland was in a “strong position” as transmission levels have reduced substantially. He said that if Ireland maintains its current position, the hope is “we can look forward to a real easing of measures”.

Dr Holohan, attending his first press conference since the death of his wife Emer, said he has “real hope and confidence” that Ireland might be able to be “ambitious in looking at the kinds of things that are sensible” in terms of easing restrictions moving forward.

Dr Holohan acknowledged there was still “more work to be done” as not enough of the population was yet vaccinated and he said a key hope is that the public does not “get ahead of us in terms of anticipatory behaviour”.

Nphet are still “a little concerned” as numbers in recent days have risen and Dr Holohan said they will observe new case figures in the coming days to “give us satisfaction that we have arrived at a point..that we can recommend an easing of restrictions to Government”.

Earlier today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil that Ireland is supporting the European Commission’s plan to initiate a legal case against AstraZeneca for failing to hit delivery targets of the Covid-19 vaccine.

While Mr Donnelly told the Dáil a case had been “initiated” against the drugmaker for its “complete failure to meet its delivery and contractual agreements”, the EU Commission’s spokesperson for health, Stefan de Keersmaecker, told RTÉ that a decision to “launch legal actions against the company has not been taken at this point in time."

More to follow...