Coronavirus Ireland: 10 further deaths and 613 new cases

Ten people have died from Covid-19 with Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn describing the increase as “a significant escalation”.

The Department for Health has confirmed 613 new cases of the disease across the country, including 224 in Dublin, 58 in Donegal and 46 in Cork.

Eight of the 10 deaths confirmed by the Department occurred prior to September 2020.

315 of those cases are men and 294 are women while 68pc are understood to be people under 45. 30pc have been confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed cases. 58 cases have been identified as community transmission

There have also been 44 cases in Kildare, 31 in Limerick, 28 in Laois, 21 in Kerry, 19 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 13 in Meath, 12 in Louth, 12 in Monaghan, nine in Offaly, nine in Tipperary, nine in Wicklow, eight in Cavan, eight in Wexford, seven in Carlow, seven in Sligo, seven in Roscommon, six in Mayo , five in Kilkenny, five in Westmeath, with the remaining seven cases in three other counties.

There is now a total of 37,668 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE has said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Glynn said those aged over 70 and those who are medically vulnerable to Covid-19 should limit the number of people they meet.

“We need to work together once again to make a significant impact on the number of cases in the community, and ultimately to reduce the number of people getting sick, being admitted to hospital and critical care,” he said.

