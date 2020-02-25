THE HSE has advised that Ireland's rugby Six Nations showdown with Italy next week should not go ahead amid fear about the spread of the new coronavirus.

It comes as the virus is spreading rapidly in the northern part of Italy.

Officials there have been forced to cancel a number of sporting events, including Ulster’s PRO14 game against Benetton in Treviso due to take place this Saturday.

Health Minister Simon Harris said that the IRFU will be contacted regarding their advice.

The game is scheduled to take place in the Aviva Stadium on March 7 with up to 5,000 tickets allocated for the travelling support.

Chief Medical Officer at the Department, Dr Tony Holohan said: "Having assessed recent developments in Europe and globally, Ireland remains in a Containment Phase.

"However, based on European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) guidelines, the cancellation of mass gatherings in this phase is justified in exceptional circumstances, and today’s recommendation to cancel the Ireland v Italy rugby match is based on the rapidly evolving nature of the outbreak in northern Italy, and the consequent risk of importation of cases into Ireland were the match to go ahead.

“Additionally, National Public Health Emergency Team has established a subgroup to develop criteria for the risk assessment of other mass gatherings. These criteria will be based on guidance from the European Centre for Disease Control and WHO," he added.

There is precedent for Six Nations' matches being postponed during to health concerns. In 2001, two Irish games - against England and Scotland - were delayed by months in a bid to curtail the spread of foot and mouth disease.

Speaking after the National Public Health Emergency Team meeting, Minister for Health Simon Harris, said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team continues to monitor Ireland's preparedness in light of the evolving situation in Europe and globally.

“Today’s recommendations reflect the continuous assessment and adaptation capability of Ireland’s response to COVID-19, which will be ongoing as the situation unfolds.

“I welcome the recommendation to cancel the Ireland v Italy rugby match, which was made in the interest of public safety."

The National Public Health Emergency Team has identified a new case definition to include Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran & four regions in northern Italy (Lombardy, Veneto Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont) alongside mainland China.

Speaking specifically of people returning from the affected regions in northern Italy, Dr Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, advised: "GPs are equipped to assess each case making contact with the service and may progress the case to testing, if they deem it necessary, following risk assessment.

“Anyone who has been to the affected regions in northern Italy - Lombardy, Veneto Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont - in the last 14 days and has a cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties or fever should self-isolate and phone their GP immediately.

“Anyone who has travelled from the affected regions in northern Italy and has no symptoms should visit www.HSE.ie for advice.

"The most important action we can take to protect ourselves from Covid-19 is regular hand-washing and good respiratory hygiene.”

Italy's coronavirus crisis spread south on Tuesday beyond its original epicentre in the north, as the death toll from the worst outbreak in Europe rose to 11 and the number of new cases jumped above 320, officials said.

A tourist from Lombardy, the worst-affected area, was diagnosed with the disease while on holiday in Sicily, and the regions of Tuscany and Liguria both reported their first cases.

Italians or people who had recently visited the north of the country tested positive in Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Croatia and Romania on Tuesday, showing how far and fast the illness could spread.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 322 from 229 on Monday, with the vast majority from Lombardy and Veneto, the economic powerhouse of the country that include the financial capital Milan and the tourist hotspot Venice.

Four new deaths were announced in the two regions - two men and two women, the youngest of whom was 76. All the others who have died since the flare-up came to light on Friday were also elderly and suffering from underlying health problems.

As a swathe of European Union countries advised their citizens not to visit northern Italy, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said he would meet foreign ambassadors in Rome to explain the progress of the outbreak and measures taken to counter it.

Health ministers from neighbouring countries met in the Italian capital to discuss the crisis and dismissed some calls to close the border.

"We agreed to keep borders open, closing borders would be a disproportionate and ineffective measure at this time," Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

Meanwhile, there are a number of Irish people staying in a tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife that has been placed in quarantine after a case of coronavirus was confirmed there.

It emerged this morning that an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The press office for the town of Adeje confirmed that the restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel.

Spanish media said some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.

Thousands of Irish tourists are believed to be present on the island at the moment.

With additional reporting from Reuters

