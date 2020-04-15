Coronavirus: Health workers to be redeployed to nursing homes to help stem cluster spread

Siptu and the HSE has signed off on a deal in which staff in the public health service will put their names forward and a volunteers register set up.

PUBLIC health workers are set to be redeployed to private nursing homes in an effort to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Unions for health staff and the HSE have signed off on a deal in which those employed in the public health service will put their names forward and a volunteers register set up.

Volunteers will come from nursing, health care assistant, cleaning, chef and catering assistant roles.

However, management at the residential homes will have to have exhausted all avenues to recruit staff before they can use the scheme.

“Our members want to help deal with the increasing clusters of the virus among the most vulnerable service users in the nursing home sector in their catchment area,” said Siptu Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell.

“However, until now, there was no policy or protocol for members asked to provide assistance to private nursing homes which are not under the governance of the HSE.”

Staff will remain under HSE management and will be assigned for agreed periods of time.

Mr Bell said they will also be provided with an adequate supply of personal protection equipment.

“This development arises because of challenges that have emerged in some private nursing homes in relation to staffing and their ability to manage the Covid-19 crisis,” he said.

“We will engage with the HSE and Department of Health for a critical review and analysis of this work when the crisis abates.”

In a letter to the HSE, the chairperson of the national staff panel of health sector unions, Tony Fitzpatrick, said the scheme to address the emergency situation that has developed in residential is “an absolute last resort having exhausted all other options”.

He said the private provider must have exhausted every available avenue to source staff, and the scheme must be strictly policed by the public service in the letter to the head of corporate employee relation services, John Delamere.

Mr Fitzpatrick said staff must have full details regarding the facility they are being asked to attend, to include the number of deaths, number of Covid positive patients and number of suspected patients.

