Coronavirus: Government considers making passenger arrival forms mandatory

IT WOULD be mandatory for people arriving in Ireland to give details of where they are self-isolating due to coronavirus under proposals being considered by the government.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that the measure is being examined after the issue was raised in the Dáil by Independent TDS Marian Harkin and Michael Collins.

It comes after Independent.ie revealed that a third of people arriving in Ireland over the last six weeks refused to hand over details of where they were staying for two weeks to allow authorities confirm they were self-isolating.

Under new rules introduced by the Government to stop the spread of Covid-19 from overseas, anyone arriving in Ireland is asked to sign a passenger location form.

However, some 671 passengers have refused to hand over contact details to authorities.

In total, 1,950 people – mainly Irish – have flown in to Dublin Airport during that period and 1,279 have signed forms detailing where they will be staying and how they can be contacted.

Mr Varadkar said today that the government is considering regulations making the signing of passenger arrival forms mandatory.

He said: "We don’t need primary legislation. It’s possible for the Minister for Health to make regulations under existing legislation. That is under consideration. "

Separately, Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that it's not possible to reduce the VAT rate for tourism to 0pc under EU rules.

A series of TDs from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael yesterday said they agreed with such a move due to the severe challenges being faced by the hospitality sector due to the coronavirus crisis.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary and tourism spokesman Marc MacSharry as well as Fine Gael junior tourism minister Brendan Griffin were among those who supported reducing the VAT rate to 0pc in Dáil contributions.

Cork South-West Independent TD Mr Collins raised the issue again today.

Mr Varadkar said reducing VAT on tourism and hospitality would be contrary to the EU VAT directive "so that is not possible as long as we’re a member of the European Union".

He said it would be possible for the next government to reduce the VAT rate "should they choose to do so" but added: "that would be a matter for the next government".

The VAT rate for the sector was previously reduced to 9pc to help it bounce back after the last recession but it was returned to 13.5pc in Budget 2019.

The Dáil was told on Wednesday that it's estimated that more than 200,000 people have lost jobs in tourism due to the coronavirus shutdown of businesses and the impact on international travel.

Online Editors