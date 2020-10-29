Coronavirus: Germany and France plan tighter restrictions as Covid deaths surge across Europe

Germany and France are finalising plans for restrictions approaching the level of last spring’s blanket lockdowns as Covid deaths across Europe rose almost 40pc in a week, while financial markets tumbled on fears of the likely economic costs. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to meet state premiers in a conference call to discuss closing restaurants and bars but keeping schools and nurseries open, while allowing people to go out in public only with members of their own household.

In France, which has seen more than 50,000 new cases a day, President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised address and is expected to announce further curbs on movement following the curfew measures introduced across much of the country last week.

News television BFM TV reported that the government was considering a month-long lockdown from midnight today , but there was no confirmation from Mr Macron’s office. The measures, following similar moves in Italy and Spain, are expected to leave schools and most businesses working and would be less severe than the near-total lockdowns imposed at the start of the crisis in March and April.

But the economic cost is likely to be heavy, wiping out the fragile signs of recovery seen over the summer and raising the prospect of a double-dip recession. European stock markets hit their lowest levels since June yesterday, while the euro fell against the dollar.

While leaders have been desperate to avoid the crippling cost of lockdowns, the new measures reflect mounting alarm at the galloping pace of the pandemic – from Spain, France and Germany to Russia, Poland and Bulgaria.

“If we wait until the intensive care units are full, it will be too late,” said German Health Minister Jens Spahn, whose country has already taken in patients from its neighbour the Netherlands, where hospitals have reached their limits.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday that hospital beds were at 90pc of capacity in 16 regions of the country, while officials have warned that even well-equipped health systems like those in France and Switzerland could reach breaking point within days.

Hopes that new treatments might curb the spread were dented when the head of Britain’s vaccine procurement task force said that a fully effective vaccine may never be developed and that early versions were likely to be imperfect. The European Commission called on European governments to step up their response and coordinate testing strategies .

Online Editors