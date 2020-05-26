Coronavirus: Gardaí spat or coughed at 80 times during lockdown but report high levels of compliance

Gardaí have reported 80 incidents of members of the public spitting and/or coughing on them during the coronavirus lockdown.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described the incidents as "disgraceful" and added that it remains a "serious concern" for the force".

"These are a significant health and safety risk to our members in the current environment. We must protect them from such attacks," Commissioner Harris said.

"This includes having the option of using anti-spit guards in very limited circumstances. We have made it clear these anti-spit guards are only to be used as last resort and in line with the Garda Decision Making Model, which includes at its centre human rights and our Code of Ethics.”

However, gardai have reported general high levels of cooperation with Covid-19 regulations as they needed to invoke legislation fewer than 300 times in over a million interactions.

Between April 8, was when the regulations came into effect, and May 23, gardaí needed to invoke the regulations 263 times. These include both arrests and incidents without arrest where name and address details were taken for consultation with the DPP on the decision to issue charges.

Of the 263 incidents, two were as a result of an instruction from a relevant medical professional as per the Act.

So far, in 66 of these incidents a charge or summons was issued. Most incidents involve a single individual but some have resulted in charges against multiple people. The remainder are under criminal investigation.

Pre-existing enforcement powers, unrelated to Covid-19 were used in 1,752 incidents where other offences were disclosed in the course of coronavirus operations. These range from incidents like drink driving or disqualified drivers detected at checkpoints, to drugs and weapons seizures, to public order offences.

Mr Harris continued: "There continues to be very good co-operation by the public with An Garda Síochána in our role of keeping people safe. It is vital that we all keep on playing our part in reducing the spreading of COVID-19 by adhering to the updated public health guidelines.

"Our priority over the coming weeks will be to ensure this primarily through community engagement at key locations such as parks, beaches and natural beauty spots. We also remind people, particularly coming up to the bank holiday weekend, about not travelling to holiday homes or making non-essential journeys.

"At the outset of the COVID-19 situation, I said that An Garda Síochána will continue to operate as a community-based policing service with a focus on protecting the vulnerable. This approach will not change during this phase.”

Online Editors