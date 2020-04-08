Coronavirus: European disease watchdog warns it's too early for Ireland and EU member states to lift restrictions

Ireland’s hopes of an exit from coronavirus restrictions were dealt a blow today after a major European watchdog said it is too early to lift emergency measures.

This is not the time to start reducing distancing measures in the EU and in the UK it warned.

The assessment from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC)is key to Ireland’s decision on whether to reduce restrictions.

The report said that “before considering the lifting of any measures, member states should ensure enhanced population and hospital-based testing and surveillance systems are in place.”

There are needed to inform and monitor escalation or de-escalation strategies.

It will be two to three weeks before Ireland is capable for providing testing turnaround results in 24 to 48 hours.

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said :“In the current situation, continuous spread of the virus can be expected.

“It is still too early to suddenly lift all community and physical distancing measures in the EU/EEA and the UK, even though these stringent measures may be quite disruptive to society on an economic and social level.

“Solidarity and coordination between Member States will remain essential when considering the lifting of any measures. The risk of infection ‘spilllover’ between countries should be minimised. A strong focus should remain on comprehensive testing and surveillance strategies, community measures such as physical distancing, strengthening of healthcare systems and informing the public and health community.

“ The promotion of mental wellbeing among people living under physical distancing measures is necessary to ensure that populations have the resilience to maintain adherence to these measures.”

It said that recently, in a few EU/EEA countries, the number of new cases and new deaths reported daily appears to have decreased slightly.

However, many EU/EEA countries are currently only testing severe or hospitalised cases, therefore these trends should be interpreted with caution. Despite early evidence from Italy and Austria that the number of cases and deaths are declining, there is currently no indication at EU/EEA level that the peak of the epidemic has been reached.

The risk of severe disease associated with COVID-19 in the EU/EEA and UK is currently considered moderate for the general population and very high for people with with defined risk factors like underlying illness and older age groups.

The risk of increasing community transmission of COVID-19 in the EU/EEA and the UK in the coming weeks is moderate if mitigation measures are in place, and very high if insufficient mitigation measures are in place;

The risk of health and social care system capacity in the EU/EEA and the UK being exceeded in the coming weeks is considered high with mitigation measures in place and very high if insufficient mitigation measures are in place.

In the current situation, a strong focus should remain on comprehensive testing and surveillance strategies (including contact tracing), community measures (including physical distancing), strengthening of healthcare systems and informing the public and health community.

Online Editors