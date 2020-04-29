Coronavirus: Dublin Bus sees almost 4pc passenger increase on this time last week

DUBLIN Bus has recorded an increase of nearly 4pc in passenger numbers this week as growing numbers of people are leaving their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The bus company has reported to the Government that the number of passengers on its service in the capital on Tuesday was 57,858 - a 3.5pc increase on the average from the previous three-weeks of 55,800.

Tuesday’s figure was also slightly up on the 57,700 passengers who took Dublin Bus journeys on Monday indicating that more and more people are using the bus service to travel during the pandemic emergency.

The figures were announced by the Department of the Taoiseach assistant secretary Liz Canavan at a briefing in Government Buildings on Wednesday.

Ms Canavan also told reporters that an Amárach survey of 1250 people on Monday has revealed that 89pc of people are staying at home rather than going out.

Around 94pc of people are washing their hands more often than they used to, while 90pc of people are socially distancing in queues and 78pc of people are coughing into their elbow.

Ms Canavan said that since the Covid-19 restrictions were introduced on 12 March the Garda National Vetting Bureau has vetted 17,000 vetting applications, including over 6,000 for the HSE.

The senior official also said that a total of €652m has been paid out under the temporary wage subsidy scheme with almost 400,000 employees receiving at least one payment under the scheme.

Around 50,400 employers have registered for the scheme which sees the State cover the majority of wages for employees who have been temporarily laid off by their employer during the Covid-19 emergency.

