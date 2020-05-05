Coronavirus death toll passes 240,000 worldwide as some countries begin to ease restrictions

Members of the military carry out coronavirus tests at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground Covid-19 testing site in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

More than three million people have been infected across the world by coronavirus, with the death toll passing 246,000.

Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

Finland:

The country said it will lift some restrictions on June 1 including allowing restaurants, cafes and bars to reopen with limitations.

The government announced it will also ease a ban on public gatherings, permitting meetings of up to 50 people instead of the current maximum of 10.

Czech Republic

The government has decided to lift its ban on international train and bus travel amid easing restrictive measures imposed to contain the pandemic.

Trade and industry minister Karel Havlicek said trains and buses will be allowed to cross the country's borders again from May 11.

Spain

For a second day in a row, Spanish health officials are reporting 164 new confirmed deaths from coronavirus, the lowest daily death toll in six weeks - leading to a total figure of 25,428.

The numbers came as a respite for a country that has spent seven weeks under a strict lockdown, and that on Monday entered the first stage of its four-phase lockdown rollback, expected to span over nearly two months.

Russia

Russian officials have reported a steady rise in the number of coronavirus infections that raises pressure on the nation's healthcare system.

The government's headquarters dealing with the outbreak reported more than 10,500 new cases on Monday, including nearly 6,000 in Moscow.

That has brought the nation's total to over 145,000, including almost 1,400 deaths.

Greece

Greece has begun gradually lifting its restrictive measures after a 42-day lockdown.

As of Monday morning, Greeks are no longer restricted as to why they can leave their homes, and do not need to send an SMS or carry a self-written permit justifying being outdoors.

New Zealand

New Zealand reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday, marking a significant moment that indicated the country's bold strategy of trying to eliminate the virus was working.

It was the first time since the outbreak took hold in mid-March that the country has reported zero new cases. New Zealand closed its borders and imposed a strict month-long lockdown after the outbreak began.

Japan

Economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters that experts supported the government's plan to extend a state of emergency through to the end of May.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to formally announce an extension after the plan gets parliamentary approval later on Monday.

Japan has more than 15,000 cases and 510 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Iceland

High schools, hair salons, dentists and other businesses across Iceland are reopening after six weeks of lockdown, after the North Atlantic nation managed to tame its coronavirus outbreak.

Iceland has confirmed 1,799 cases of the virus, but just 10 people have died. The number of new Covid-19 cases each day has fallen from 106 at the peak of the outbreak to single digits - even, on some days, zero.

India

India has relaxed some lockdown restrictions even as the pace of infection has slightly accelerated.

On Monday some economic activities resumed after a near-total five-week halt.

Normal life, albeit with masks, social distancing and stringent hygiene standards, has started to return in low-risk areas, while constraints on movement and work continued elsewhere in the country.

China

China reported three new virus cases, all brought from overseas, and no new deaths.

Just 481 people remain in hospitals with about 1,000 under monitoring and isolation for appearing to have the virus or for having tested positive but without showing symptoms.

China has reported a total of 4,633 deaths from Covid-19 among 82,880 cases.

PA Media