Coronavirus: Childcare to be provided to 5,000 families with essential workers under new plans

CHILDCARE is to be provided to five thousand families with essential workers under a plan outlined by Children's Minister Katherine Zappone this evening.

The government has been under pressure to provide childcare to staff in the front-line of the coronavirus battle.

Ms Zappone said she agreed with Opposition politicians who said it was needed before now but the government was waiting for approval by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

She said the childcare scheme is due to begin in the first phase of the government's plan for reopening the country, which is due to begin on May 18.

Initially it will involve childcare staff working in the homes of the essential workers.

Childcare providers will tomorrow be invited to register to participate.

Information will also be provided on how families can access the scheme.

She told the Dáil that participation will be voluntary but "Many services have expressed an interest in supporting this initiative and being part of Ireland's call during these challenging times."

The government is planning on providing the service to 5,000 families at a cost of around €4.7m-a-week.

The majority of the cost will be borne by the State but there will be a parental contribution of €90-a-week per family.

She said the scheme "will provide essential health care workers with 45 hours of childcare a-week."

Workers are to be paid an average of €15-per-hour.

The State will cover employer PRSI, leave accrual, and management and administrative overheads.

"In the coming days eligible health workers will be advised to contact a Pobal parent support centre to request the service and to indicate their childcare needs and preferences," she said.

The scheme is initially intended to run the scheme for a period of four weeks with a review after two weeks and another at the end of the four-week period.

She said phase three of the government's roadmap will see creches and pre-schools reopen for essential workers.

This is the first step in the reopening of childcare centres to the wider population.

Ms Zappone said it's inevitable that childcare services will not open at full capacity and this will increase the cost of providing childcare.

She said she doesn't expect creches to be able to absorb increased pay costs nor would parents be able to pay the increase.

She said: "I will begin inputting into future government decisions to make the case for the need for state subsidies to compensate."

Online Editors