Coronavirus: Boris Johnson advises UK against 'non-essential' contact, unnecessary travel and to work from home

Boris Johnson has called on the British public to take "drastic action" to tackle the "fast growth" of coronavirus.

Speaking in a press conference this evening, the British Prime Minister outlined his government's drastic escalation of its response to the outbreak.

"Without drastic action cases could double every five or six days," he said.

Britons are now advised to work remotely if possible, avoid "non-essential contact" and "unnecessary travel".

"Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel," he said.

He added that people should start working from home "where they possibly can".

Mr Johnson said "if you or anyone in your household" had one of the two symptoms - a high temperature or continuous cough - "you should stay at home for 14 days".

"That means that if possible you should not go out, even to buy food or essentials, other than for exercise and in that case at a safe distance from others," he said.

Mr Johnson said that even those without symptoms needed to take extra action.

Mass gatherings are something "we are now moving emphatically away from", he said.

"Lastly, it remains true - as we said in the last few weeks - that this sort of transmissions of the disease at mass gatherings such as sporting events are relatively low, but obviously, logically, as we advise against unnecessary social contact of all kinds, it's right that we should extend that advice to mass gatherings as well.

"And so we've also got to ensure that we have the critical workers we need that might otherwise be deployed for those gatherings, to deal with those emergencies.

"So from tomorrow we will no longer be supporting mass gatherings with emergency workers in the way that we normally do," he added.

"You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues," he said.

Mr Johnson said by the weekend, groups particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 will be asked to stay at home for 12 weeks.

He said: "In a few days time, by this coming weekend it will be necessary to go further and to ensure that those with the most serious health conditions are largely shielded from social contact for around 12-weeks.

"Again, the reason for doing this in the next few days rather than earlier or later is that this is going to be very disruptive for people who have such conditions."

Mr Johnson said London appeared to be "a few weeks ahead" of other areas and urged people in the capital to pay special attention to the measures - including home working - suggested by the Government.

Online Editors