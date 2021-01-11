Coronavirus: 4,929 new cases and eight further deaths as Ireland records highest infection rate in world over past seven days

There have been 4,929 new cases of Covid-19 and eight further deaths confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This brings the total case count to 152,539 while the death toll from the virus stands at 2,352.

There has also been an increase in the number of people in intensive care, going from 21 to 146. Additionally, 1,582 people are currently in hospital due to Covid-19.

Ireland has had the the highest rate of Covid 19 infection in the world in the past seven days, it has emerged.

Ireland has had 10,100 confirmed cases per million people in the last seven days, according to the latest data released by Bloomberg and collated by Johns Hopkins, the WHO and other organisations.

This rate makes Ireland the most Covid-infected nation in the world in the past week.

Of the cases today, 2,250 are men and 2,641 are women. As well as that, 59pc of them are under 45 years of age, with the median age being 39.

Along with that, 1,513 are in Dublin, 695 in Cork, 320 in Limerick, 305 in Wexford, 225 in Galway and the remaining 1,871 cases are spread across all other counties.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “While we are seeing the first glimmer of hope in respect of our daily case figures and positivity rates, the situation in hospitals and ICUs around the country continues to worsen day on day.”

"We know that hospitalisations occur some weeks after a confirmed case is notified, and mortality after that again. That means we are unfortunately set for a period of time where the situation in our hospitals gets worse before it gets better.”

“The best way forward now is for all of us to stay at home," he added. “Staying at home and cutting your contacts right down to only those in your immediate household is the one vital way we will protect our healthcare system as it struggles with the burdens brought on by this surge in COVID-19 infections.”

Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan said that: “The alarming level of disease is unprecedented in terms of our experience of the levels of COVID-19 in the community.”

"We are seeing numbers of cases per day, and numbers in hospital, that we just could not have comprehended prior to Christmas. The tools to address this accelerated growth rate are in our hands and we know from experience how we can significantly suppress transmission of the virus.”

“We are beginning to see the first signs of the impact of the latest public health measures, with test positivity falling and case numbers starting to stabilise, but this will only continue if every one of us is committed to following the public health advice to stay at home and work from home as much as possible."

"This is vital in order to make significant headway over the next 7 days and to reduce the pressure on our health services and healthcare colleagues.”

