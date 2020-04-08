The first 'cinema night' was held on a trial basis on Friday by residents of Frankfield Villas on Windmill Road in Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh

HOUSEBOUND residents in Cork have used the combination of the fine weather, some local ingenuity and a special projector to offer their own outdoor cinema experience.

Residents of Frankfield Villas on Windmill Road in Cork have been able to adhere to strict Covid-19 social distancing protocols while offering a cinema experience thanks to the gable end of a local house - and an audio feed via family radio sets.

The first 'cinema night' was held on a trial basis on Friday - and residents hope to repeat the experience over Easter thanks to the fine weather forecast.

Local resident Scott Duggan was instrumental in the plan to offer local families some welcome relief from the Covid-19 restrictions.

Read More

He managed to secure a special projector from Cyclone Rep Theatre - and they opted for a classic movie showing inspired by such films as 'Cinema Paradiso' and 'A Good Year.'

"The movie night was so well received on the street that we are looking to bring the same to other suitable locations across the city over the next few weekends," he said.

"In suitable places, apartment blocks for example, which have a flat surface opposite where I can project, people can just sit on their balconies, or even inside, tune in on an FM band and enjoy watching a classic movie ‘with’ all their neighbours.

"It is important that this is just for the residents who can safely watch while maintaining distance.

"I think people are finding it hard being separated and if it brings any bit of joy to people in this difficult time then I would love to do."

The concept was enthusiastically endorsed by local residents who hailed it as a welcome relief from Covid-19 restrictions - and a great example of community spirit.

Windmill Lane resident, Ann Lynch, said in her opinion it was the best community project she had encountered after 54 years living locally.

Ensuring that the evening of entertainment was in a good cause, everyone who drags their armchair, sofa or even stool out into the garden to watch the film showing is encouraged to make a contribution to Age Action in lieu of a cinema ticket.

"Part of the thought process behind the screenings was that older people may not have the ease of access to streaming services that are taken for granted in other households. The impromptu movies provide some safe entertainment and an important sense of community that a lot of people are missing out on right now," Scott added.

Online Editors